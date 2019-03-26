WrestleMania 35 Headliners Appear on SportsCenter, Comment on What It Means to be First Women’s WrestleMania Main Event

– As previously reported, WWE officially announced that the Raw women’s title match will headline this year’s WrestleMania 35. Earlier today, Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch appeared on ESPN’s SportsCenter to talk about the news. You can check out that video below, along with some highlights.

Becky Lynch commented on the news for WrestleMania 35: “I’ve been working towards this obsessively since I was 15 years old. I left home, traveled to Canada, around Japan, around Europe. There was a period in there where I left the business because I didn’t think that this was possible, but there was always part of me that felt I had more to do. I wanted to accomplish this dream. Even when I got signed to WWE, one of my good friends, I said to him, ‘I’m going to main event WrestleMania.’ He said, ‘It’s good to dream, but be realistic.’ And here we are.”

Charlotte Flair on what this means: “Main eventing WrestleMania is the pinnacle of the women’s revolution. Even two years, I think most people would say that’s impossible, and look what women from the past helped get us here, and look at what we created in the last few months and the momentum. Now, we’re walking into MetLife with a capacity of 85,000 people and main eventing WrestleMania.”

Ronda Rousey on her reaction to hearing the confirmation for WrestleMania 35: “On one hand, I was already expecting it. And on another hand, I was happy that it was finally certain. It seemed like an abstract goal somewhere far in the future. But I came into WWE just a year ago, and my goal from the very beginning was I want to part of the first-ever women’s main event at WrestleMania. And it’s just an incredible amount of momentum that we’ve been able to generate in just a year. If you look at last year’s WrestleMania compared to now, I think what’s happening in WWE is really a parallel for what’s happened culturally around the world. The WWE just copies everything else that’s happening with the women’s revolution in every industry out there. I really think that this is one of those mediums where you can affect real social change and affect how women view themselves. This is the same company that had bra and panty matches that are now raising the women to the highest pinnacle that they have in the industry.”

