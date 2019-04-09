WrestleMania 35 Kickoff Show Rating Steady With Last Year, Audience Slightly Down

– The rating for the WrestleMania 35 Kickoff show on USA Network stayed about even with last year’s. Sunday’s USA airing of the pre-show drew a 0.27 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 749,000 viewers. That is the same demo number as last year’s 0.27 and down 1% from the audience of 762,000.

This year’s Kickoff show airing on USA came in at #23 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily.