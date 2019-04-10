Backstage News on Last Minute Changes to WrestleMania 35 Match Order, Original Plans for Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins

– As previously reported, there was a backstage rumor that the Seth Rollins vs. Set Rollins for the Universal title opening up the main card for WrestleMania 35 was a last-minute decision. As noted, Hulk Hogan had no idea that Paul Heyman was going to introduce Lesnar during his segment.

PWInsider has published its own report on the backstage plan, which appears to confirm the Wrestling Observer Radio’s earlier report. Per PWInsider, WWE had originally planned to have Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins before the women’s main event. WWE then reportedly made the decision to switch the Universal title match to the opening one for the show at 3:30 pm the day of WrestleMania 35, where WWE then decided to put it on after the Alexa Bliss/Hulk Hogan segment.

As previous rumors stated, the original main card opener was apparently going to be Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles. The change for the Lesnar/Rollins match was made so late that some people backstage were unaware that Paul Heyman was going to introduce Brock Lesnar and were shocked by its placement.

PWInsider adds that the rest of the WrestleMania card went off as planned, save for Rollins vs. Lesnar, with everything else happening in its original order.