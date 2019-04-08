Late WrestleMania 35 Ending Leaves Thousands of Fans Stuck In New Jersey After Trains Stop Running

WrestleMania 35’s late ending resulted in a lot of stranded fans. As reported earlier, fans quickly fled out of MetLife Stadium following the conclusion of the longest WrestleMania in history to catch the New Jersey subway train back to New York City, but thousands of fans didn’t make it as the trains stop running at 1AM ET.

Arash Markazi of the LA Times tweeted the following: “It’s past 1 a.m. and 80,000 people are trying to find a way home from MetLife Stadium. Taxis and Ubers are running over $100 at the moment to get back to Manhattan or Brooklyn if you can even find one. Some drivers are walking around the Uber/Lyft area offering rides for $200.”

Another fan tweeted that as of 2:22AM, thousands of fans were still in the Uber line. Bryan Alvarez also tweeted that thousands were in line in the rain.

