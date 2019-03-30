wrestling / News

WWE News: Wrestlemania 35 Reportedly Causing ‘Logistical Nightmare’ For WWE Crew, Top 10 Female Milestones at Wrestlemania, Paul Heyman Comments On Seth Rollins Cashing In At Wrestlemania 31

March 30, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WrestleMania 35 Logo WWE

– Twitter account Wrestle Votes, which has broken several stories in the past (including several of this year’s Hall of Fame inductees), reports that the preparation and execution of Wrestlemania this year has been a “logistical nightmare” for the WWE crew. It’s said to be a “headache” in terms of travel, hotel and scheduling. WWE previously hosted Wrestlemania 29 at MetLife Stadium in 2013.

– In a post on Twitter, Paul Heyman reacted to a WWE tweet about how Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract during a match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 31 four years ago. He wrote:

– WWE has posted a new top ten video looking at the top female milestones at Wrestlemania.

