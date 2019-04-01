WrestleMania 35 Main Event to Be For Both Women’s Championships

– The WrestleMania 35 main event really will be “Winner Takes All,” with one woman winning both brands’ championship titles. Stephanie McMahon announced the news to open up Raw. You can see video of the segment below.

The winner of the main event match for the PPV will be the holder of both brands’ championship belts. Notably, McMahon did not say it would unify the titles, though that may well be what happens. The news comes after a report over the weekend said the match would be “Winner Takes All,” but suggested that each title would be individually on the line in the one-fall match and the winner would not be guaranteed to take both championships.

Things just got VERY interesting. @StephMcMahon announces that in the Main Event of #WrestleMania the #Raw AND #SDLive Women's Titles will be on the line in a Winner Takes All competition! pic.twitter.com/oLmU9uNabo — WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2019

WWE also sent out a press release confirming the announcement, which includes a new poster for the match that you can see below. The announcement reads:

WWE today announced that the first-ever women’s main event of WrestleMania featuring Ronda Rousey (Raw Women’s Champion) vs. Charlotte Flair (SmackDown Women’s Champion) vs. Becky Lynch will now be a “Winner Takes All” Match for both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championship titles. WrestleMania takes place this Sunday, April 7 in front of a capacity crowd at MetLife Stadium and streams live on WWE Network around the world at 7 pm ET.

Charlotte Flair is now an eight-time Champion after winning the SmackDown Women’s Championship this past Tuesday vs. Asuka. Flair is a former Division 1 volleyball player, philanthropist, author, and is the daughter of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Ronda Rousey is the current Raw Women’s Champion, Olympic medalist, the first female UFC Champion, and the first woman to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. She is also an actress and New York Times bestselling author. Becky Lynch is the 2019 Women’s Royal Rumble winner, a two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion and was named Wrestler of the Year by both Sports Illustrated and CBS Sports in 2018. She was also the first woman ever to top ESPN’s WWE Power Rankings.