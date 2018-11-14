Quantcast

 

WWE News: New WrestleMania 35 Main Event Odds, WWE Smackdown Highlights, Sasha Banks’ Ugly Christmas Sweater Honors Eddie Guerrero

November 14, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WrestleMania 35 Logo WWE

– According to SkyBet (via Sportskeeda), the following matches are the betting favorites to headline WrestleMania 35 at this time…

* Brock Lesnar vs. The Rock (3/1)
* Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte (6/1)
* Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker (5/1)

– Here are highlights from last night’s WWE Smackdown…










– Sasha Banks posted the following on Instagram…

Larry Csonka
