Backstage Rumors on WrestleMania 35 Main Event Winner, Ronda Rousey Reportedly Has Input on Who Will Win

– One would imagine the expected finish for tomorrow’s WrestleMania 35 main event is for Becky Lynch to win over Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. However, according to some rumors that are being reported by Sportskeeda, that may not be the case. Per Sporskeeda’s report, a source claimed that Ronda Rousey has backstage sway over the finish in the main event, and it’s been alleged that Rousey wants to put over Charlotte Flair in the match.

The rumor states that Rousey wants to put over Charlotte Flair not due to any heat with Becky Lynch over their feud, where Becky Lynch has made remarks regarding Rousey’s husband and her mother on Twitter but because Charlotte was “always the original plan” to go over.

The same report mentions a second source who reiterated the same thing but also added that Rousey sees Charlotte Flair as someone who has credentials and accolades to beat her and Lynch does not. How Rousey came to this conclusion is not stated.

Additionally, both of Sportskeeda sources claimed that there were “prominent forces backstage” who are pushing for Charlotte Flair to win tomorrow’s main event. The idea is that this would push Charlotte Flair as a top heel and extend Becky Lynch’s run as a top babyface.

Ultimately, we will find out tomorrow at WrestleMania 35. The event is scheduled for Sunday (Apr. 7) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.