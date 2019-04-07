wrestling / News
WWE News: WrestleMania 35 Pre-Show Video, Tony Nese Has First Photo Shoot as Cruiserweight Champion
April 7, 2019
– WWE has posted the full WrestleMania 35 pre-show online. You can see the video below. It includes the Cruiserweight Championship match, the Women’s Battle Royal, the Raw Tag Team Championship match and the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Our full coverage of the show and recap of the pre-show matches is here.
– Speaking of the Cruiserweight Championship match, WWE posted the following video of Tony Nese’s first photo shoot as champion after beating Buddy Murphy:
EXCLUSIVE: @TonyNese shows off his newest fashion accessory – the #CruiserweightChampionship he won on The Grandest Stage of Them All! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/NLVzLrlUf3
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
