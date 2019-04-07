wrestling / News
WWE News: New WrestleMania 35 Preview Videos, Bianca Belair Reacts to NXT Takeover Match, Stars Arrive For WrestleMania
April 7, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has posted three new previews for matches at tonight’s WrestleMania 35. You can see the videos below looking at the Triple H vs. Batista, Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles and main event Women’s Championship “Winner Takes All” matches:
– Here is video of Bianca Belair’s emotional reaction backstage to her match at NXT Takeover: New York. Belair faced Shayna Baszler, Io Shirai, and Kairi Sane in an unsuccessful attempt to take Baszler’s title:
– WWE shared video of the New Day and Beth Phoenix & Natalya arriving at MetLife Stadium for WrestleMania:
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Takes Multiple Shots At AEW During WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony
- Angelina Love and Velvet Sky Debut At ROH G1 Supercard, Attack WOH Champion (Pics, Video)
- More Details & Video On Bret Hart Fan Attack At WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony Including Dash Wilder Appearing to Punch Fan In Face
- Pics of Torrie Wilson and Stacy Keibler From WWE Hall of Fame