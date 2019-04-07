wrestling / News

WWE News: New WrestleMania 35 Preview Videos, Bianca Belair Reacts to NXT Takeover Match, Stars Arrive For WrestleMania

April 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has posted three new previews for matches at tonight’s WrestleMania 35. You can see the videos below looking at the Triple H vs. Batista, Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles and main event Women’s Championship “Winner Takes All” matches:

– Here is video of Bianca Belair’s emotional reaction backstage to her match at NXT Takeover: New York. Belair faced Shayna Baszler, Io Shirai, and Kairi Sane in an unsuccessful attempt to take Baszler’s title:

– WWE shared video of the New Day and Beth Phoenix & Natalya arriving at MetLife Stadium for WrestleMania:

