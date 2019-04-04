WrestleMania 35 Program Reveals New Unannounced Match

– As previously reported, the WrestleMania 35 program went to print and was rumored to have another match listing that had not yet been announced or advertised by WWE. PWInsider reports that a WWE Raw tag team title match featuring The Revival vs. Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder is listed in the program for the card.

Additionally, WrestleVotes has posted an image of the match listing from the program on Twitter, which you can see below. It should be noted that WrestleVotes originally reported the rumor that a previously unannounced match was listed in the program before the reveal.

Previously, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins had challenged The Revival to a title match at WrestleMania in a backstage video WWE released online.

WWE has not yet officially announced or confirmed the Raw tag team title match for the card. It’s not listed on WWE.com. Additionally, WWE has even changed matches that were previously announced without notice before. Also, if the match is added, this would make the WrestleMania 35 card 16 matches deep if they all stay intact.

WrestleMania 35 is set for Sunday, April 7. The event will be held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.