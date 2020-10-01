WrestleMania 35 Receives Sports Business Awards Nomination for Best Sports Event of the Year

– Per WWE.com, WrestleMania 35 has been nominated for the category of Sports Event of the Year by the Sports Business Journal’s Sports Business Awards. You can read the full announcement here:

WrestleMania 35 Nominated at Sports Business Journal’s Sports Business Awards

At the prestigious Sports Business Journal’s Sports Business Awards on Wednesday, WrestleMania 35 was recognized as a nominee for Sports Event of the Year.

WrestleMania 35, which emanated from MetLife Stadium, was an unforgettable night of action, featuring a Winner Take All Triple Threat Match with Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, Kofi Kingston challenging Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship, and Brock Lesnar defending the Universal Title against Seth Rollins.

WWE made the most of having its biggest annual spectacle in the nation’s biggest market, drawing 82,265 fans to WrestleMania at MetLife Stadium and shattering the event’s records for viewership and engagement across social and digital media. For the first time, WWE showcased its Women’s Division in the WrestleMania main event. It was a successful end to a week’s worth of activities in the New York City metro area that demonstrated the power of the WWE brand and its ability to garner attention on a grand scale, both in person and across digital channels.