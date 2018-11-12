Various News: WrestleMania 35 Tickets Go On Sale This Week, British Strong Style Working ICW in December, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

– WrestleMania 35 tickets go on sale this week. There will be an online pre-sale on Ticketmaster.com on Wednesday at 10 AM ET using pre-sale code MANIA35. WWE will have a free WrestleMania 35 on sale party at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ this Thursday from 6 PM to 9 PM. Paige, Big Show, Alicia Fox, Sami Zayn, Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Jimmy Hart and more will appear. Also scheduled are live matches with Kassius Ohno vs. Matt Riddle, The Singh Brothers vs. Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins, & Kacey Catanzaro vs. Rhea Ripley. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 AM ET.

– ICW announced that Noam Dar, Wolfgang, and British Strong Style will be working their December event…

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* Electra (48)

* Disco Inferno (51)