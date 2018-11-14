Various News: WrestleMania 35 Tickets Go On Sale, Carmella Shares Her Wu-Tang Connection, Don Callis Returning to NJPW Commentary on Saturday

Quantcast

 

November 14, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– WrestleMania 35 tickets go on sale today at 10 AM ET using pre-sale code MANIA35. WWE will have a free WrestleMania 35 on sale party at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ this Thursday from 6 PM to 9 PM. Paige, Big Show, Alicia Fox, Sami Zayn, Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Jimmy Hart and more will appear. Also scheduled are live matches with Kassius Ohno vs. Matt Riddle, The Singh Brothers vs. Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins, & Kacey Catanzaro vs. Rhea Ripley. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 AM ET.

– Don Callis is returning to NJPW commentary on Saturday…

– Carmella was asked if she was a fan of the Wu-Tang Clan, and claimed she was best friends with Methodman, who responded and backed her up…

