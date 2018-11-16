WrestleMania 35 Tickets Looking Like The Fastest Sales in Recent Years

According to pwinsider.com, tickets for WrestleMania 35 officially went on sale this morning and according to Ticketmaster.com, there are only random single tickets still left available left for purchase. More seats will likely be added, but so far, this is one of the fastest sales for a WrestleMania in recent years.

The site also notes that Ticketmaster offered a chance for fans to add tickets to the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, the post-WrestleMania Raw and post-WrestleMania Smackdown at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY (none of which are officially on sale yet) to their WrestleMania 35 ticket order, offering the chance to sit in the same seats at all three Brooklyn events. This is the first time the company has ever done this.