Wrestlemania 36 Debuts On Home Video This Month, Extras Announced

Wrestlemania 36 will be released on Blu-ray on May 12. The following extras have been announced for the set:

WrestleMania Kickoff Matches:

*Cesaro vs. Drew Gulak

*Natalya vs. Liv Morgan

WWE TV Extras:

Raw – March 2, 2020 – The Beast Beckons

Raw – March 2, 2020 – Rated RKO

Raw – March 9, 2020 – A Phenomenal Mistake

Raw – March 9, 2020 – Rated R for Revenge

NXT – March 11, 2020 – The Queen Has Spoken

Raw – March 16, 2020 – Signing a Death Wish

Raw – March 23, 2020 – Advocating Pain

Raw – March 23, 2020 – Have a Seat

Raw – March 23, 2020 – Living on the Edge

Raw – March 30, 2020 – Deadman Talking

Raw – March 30, 2020 – Conquering the Claymore

SmackDown – April 3, 2020 – Hare Today, Gone Tomorrow

Raw – April 6, 2020 – WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Big Show