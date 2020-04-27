wrestling / News
Wrestlemania 36 Debuts On Home Video This Month, Extras Announced
Wrestlemania 36 will be released on Blu-ray on May 12. The following extras have been announced for the set:
WrestleMania Kickoff Matches:
*Cesaro vs. Drew Gulak
*Natalya vs. Liv Morgan
WWE TV Extras:
Raw – March 2, 2020 – The Beast Beckons
Raw – March 2, 2020 – Rated RKO
Raw – March 9, 2020 – A Phenomenal Mistake
Raw – March 9, 2020 – Rated R for Revenge
NXT – March 11, 2020 – The Queen Has Spoken
Raw – March 16, 2020 – Signing a Death Wish
Raw – March 23, 2020 – Advocating Pain
Raw – March 23, 2020 – Have a Seat
Raw – March 23, 2020 – Living on the Edge
Raw – March 30, 2020 – Deadman Talking
Raw – March 30, 2020 – Conquering the Claymore
SmackDown – April 3, 2020 – Hare Today, Gone Tomorrow
Raw – April 6, 2020 – WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Big Show
More Trending Stories
- Britt Baker Reveals Rhino Talked Her Into Trying Out For WWE, Why She Eventually Got Turned Down
- No Way Jose Says He Doesn’t Want To Continue With Similar Character, Reveals Ideas He Pitched to WWE Including Being an Elias Groupie
- Backstage Rumor On Why Vince McMahon Acted As He Did On Smackdown
- Late WWE Announcer Howard Finkel Was Reportedly Treated Cruelly and Nearly Driven to Tears in Wrestlers Court Back in 2001