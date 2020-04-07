WrestleMania 36 Part 2 Kickoff Draws 112,000 Viewers, WrestleMania 35 Broadcast on ESPN Draws 421,000 Viewers

– Showbuzz Daily has some ratings numbers for the Kickoff show for WrestleMania 36 Part 2 on FS1, and also the ESPN broadcast of WrestleMania 35. The FS1 broadcast of the WrestleMania 36 Part 2 Kickoff show finished with 112,000 viewers. The show drew a 0.04 rating in the persons 18-49 key demographic.

The WrestleMania 35 broadcast on ESPN finished with 421,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating in the same key demo. The show ranked No. 70 in the Cable Top 150. Meanwhile, the WrestleMania Kickoff show was No. 145 in the rankings.

By comparison, last week’s WrestleMania 32 airing on ESPN drew 720,000 viewers and a 0.44 rating. The WrestleMania 30 broadcast on ESPN had 839,000 overnight viewers and a 0.31 rating in the same key demo.