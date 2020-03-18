wrestling / News
WrestleMania 36 Betting Odds: Title Changes Favored
– Bet Online has provided 411 with some opening betting lines for WrestleMania 36. You can check those out below.
Currently, Drew McIntyre is the favorite at -350 to beat Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship. Roman Reigns is also heavily favored to beat Universal champion Goldberg at -800 odds. Also, Rhea Ripley is currently the favorite to retain her NXT title title over Charlotte Flair at -200. Shayna Baszler is a slight favorite to beat Becky Lynch at -140. However, odds are currently even in Becky Lynch’s favor. You stand to win or lose the same amount if you bet on her to win.
Notably, Edge vs. Randy Orton is not yet featured in this set of betting odds. As of now, WrestleMania 36 is slated for Sunday, April 5. The event will be held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, without a live audience in attendance. It will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.
Becky Lynch (c) vs Shayna Baszler
Shayna Baszler -140 (5/7)
Becky Lynch EVEN (1/1)
Brock Lesnar (c) vs Drew McIntyre
Drew McIntyre -350 (2/7)
Brock Lesnar +225 (9/4)
Goldberg (c) vs Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns -800 (1/8)
Goldberg +425 (17/4)
Rhea Ripley (c) vs Charlotte Flair
Rhea Ripley -200 (1/2)
Charlotte Flair +150 (3/2)
Seth Rollins vs Kevin Owens
Kevin Owens -120 (5/6)
Seth Rollins -120 (5/6)
The Fiend vs John Cena
The Fiend -400 (1/4)
John Cena +250 (5/2)
The Undertaker vs AJ Styles
The Undertaker -400 (1/4)
AJ Styles +250 (5/2)
