wrestling / Columns
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: WrestleMania 36 Preview, AEW vs. NXT (4.01.20) Reviews
April 2, 2020 | Posted by
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 103. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Mark Radulich preview this weekend’s WrestleMania 36 shows, while Steve Cook joins to talk AEW vs. NXT (4.01.20). The show is approximately 178–minutes long.
* Intro
* WrestleMania 36 Preview: 14:00
* AEW (4.01.20) Review: 1:51:51
* NXT (4.01.20) Review: 2:23:40
* The head to head comparison: 2:45:48
* iTunes
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play
