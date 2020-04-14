WrestleMania 36 Ticket Buyers Reportedly Receiving Refunds

– According to a report by PWInsider, fans today have started to receive ticket refunds from Ticketmaster.com for WrestleMania 36. The event was previously scheduled for Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. However, the event moved to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to the pandemic, WWE taped WrestleMania 36 with no fans or audience present at the Performance Center and various other locations for the Boneyard Match and Firefly FunHouse Match.