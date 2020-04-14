wrestling / News
WrestleMania 36 Ticket Buyers Reportedly Receiving Refunds
April 14, 2020 | Posted by
– According to a report by PWInsider, fans today have started to receive ticket refunds from Ticketmaster.com for WrestleMania 36. The event was previously scheduled for Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. However, the event moved to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Due to the pandemic, WWE taped WrestleMania 36 with no fans or audience present at the Performance Center and various other locations for the Boneyard Match and Firefly FunHouse Match.
More Trending Stories
- Tommy Dreamer Calls Zack Ryder An ‘Idiot’ for Spending So Much On Action Figures
- Sami Callihan On His Injury to Kevin Sullivan Being a Work, Says Sullivan Was In On It & Ric Flair Wanted to Bury Him Over It
- Jim Ross On His Relationship with Vince McMahon Today, Says He Texted McMahon After WrestleMania 36
- Bret Hart Says Hulk Hogan Pressured WWE To Take Title Off Him at WrestleMania 9, Thinks Hogan Didn’t Work With Him Because He Was Afraid He’d Get Embarrassed