WrestleMania 36 Updated Betting Odds: New Lines and Odds Shift for Title Match

– Bet Online has provided 411 with some opening betting lines for WrestleMania 36. You can check the full WrestleMania 36 betting odds below.

There have been some shifts in the odds since the initial release. Notably, odds for Becky Lynch against Shayna Baszler are no loner even money. Lynch is now the underdog at +130.

Also, odds have been added for the Smackdown women’s title match, which will see Bayley defend her belt against Sasha Banks, Lacey Evans, Naomi, and Tamina. It should be noted that the odds list Dana Brooke, when it appears she’s been pulled from the card and placed into quarantine due to illness.

Additionally, The Street Profits are favored to win over Andrade and Angel Garza. They are the heavy favorites at -300 odds.

Becky Lynch (c) vs Shayna Baszler

Shayna Baszler -170 (10/17)

Becky Lynch +130 (13/10)

Brock Lesnar (c) vs Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre -350 (2/7)

Brock Lesnar +225 (9/4)

Goldberg (c) vs Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns -1000 (1/10)

Goldberg +550 (11/2)

Rhea Ripley (c) vs Charlotte Flair

Rhea Ripley -180 (5/9)

Charlotte Flair +140 (7/5)

Smackdown Women’s Champ Elimination Match Winner

Bayley (c) 6/5

Sasha Banks 3/2

Lacey Evans 4/1

Naomi 6/1

Dana Brooke 25/1

Tamina 50/1

The Street Profits (c) vs Andrade & Angel Garza

The Street Profits -300 (1/3)

Andrade & Angel Garza +200 (2/1)

Edge vs Randy Orton

Edge -350 (2/7)

Randy Orton +225 (9/4)

Seth Rollins vs Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens -180 (5/9)

Seth Rollins +140 (7/5)

The Fiend vs John Cena

The Fiend -500 (1/5)

John Cena +300 (3/1)

The Undertaker vs AJ Styles

The Undertaker -400 (1/4)

AJ Styles +250 (3/2)

Aleister Black vs Bobby Lashley

Aleister Black -475 (4/19)

Bobby Lashley +300 (3/1)

Elias vs King Corbin

Elias -120 (5/6)

King Corbin -120 (5/6)