WrestleMania 36 Weekend Event Tickets Reportedly Going On Sale Next Friday

December 3, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Wrestlemania 36

– Tickets for the remainder of WrestleMania 36’s weekend shows will reportedly go on sale next Friday. WrestleVotes reports that the tickets for the 2020 Hall of Fame ceremony, NXT TakeOver: Tampa, RAW, and Smackdown will go on sale on December 13th.

The main show takes place on April 5th, 2020 in Tampa with Axxess kicking off on April 2nd.

