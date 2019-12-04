wrestling / News
WrestleMania 36 Weekend Event Tickets Reportedly Going On Sale Next Friday
December 3, 2019 | Posted by
– Tickets for the remainder of WrestleMania 36’s weekend shows will reportedly go on sale next Friday. WrestleVotes reports that the tickets for the 2020 Hall of Fame ceremony, NXT TakeOver: Tampa, RAW, and Smackdown will go on sale on December 13th.
The main show takes place on April 5th, 2020 in Tampa with Axxess kicking off on April 2nd.
Tickets for the remaining WrestleMania weekend events including the 2020 Hall of Fame induction, NXT TakeOver Tampa & both RAW and SmackDown will go on sale next Friday, December 13th.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 3, 2019
