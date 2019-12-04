WrestleMania 36 Weekend Event Tickets Reportedly Going On Sale Next Friday

– Tickets for the remainder of WrestleMania 36’s weekend shows will reportedly go on sale next Friday. WrestleVotes reports that the tickets for the 2020 Hall of Fame ceremony, NXT TakeOver: Tampa, RAW, and Smackdown will go on sale on December 13th.

The main show takes place on April 5th, 2020 in Tampa with Axxess kicking off on April 2nd.