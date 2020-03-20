WrestleMania 36 Won’t Include Yearly Battle Royals

According to a new report, the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and the women’s battle royal will unsurprisingly not be part of WrestleMania 36. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that multiple sources have revealed that the battle royals were pulled from plans for the show, and WWE confirmed the report.

The matches are being pulled as a precautionary measure in order to follow CDC and government recommendations as closely as they can. As has been reported, WWE has medical staff giving medical tests to everyone before they enter the Performance Center to cut down on risk factors.