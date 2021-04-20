WrestleMania 37 Actual Tickets Sold & Live Gate, 40,806 Tickets Reportedly Sold

– Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has an update on the actual number of tickets sold and live gate for this month’s WrestleMania 37. The event was held over the course of two nights (April 10 & 11) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The latest figures are based on records from the Tampa Sports Authority.

According to the new update, the actual tickets sold figure for both nights was 40,806 individual ticket sales (20,172 ticket sales for Night 1 and 20,634 individual tickets for Night 2). That comes to a live gate of $6.2 million for the two-day event. That’s based off of $3.058 million for Saturday and $3.187 million for Sunday.

As noted, WWE announced “sold-out” crowds for both nights with 25,675 people for both nights. WrestleMania 37 was broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.