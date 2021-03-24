WrestleMania 37 Betting Lines Released

– BetOnline has released new betting lines for WrestleMania 37 now that the card is taking shape. Currently, Roman Reigns is the favorite to win the scheduled WWE Universal title match against Edge. However, now that Edge has turned heel, there’s an expectation from BetOnline that the match will be turned into a Triple Threat that also includes Daniel Bryan. WWE has not yet officially announced the change.

Elsewhere, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre’s odds look fairly even for their upcoming WWE Championship match, with both men having betting lines of -115. Currently, Bianca Belair is the favorite to beat Sasha Banks in their SmackDown women’s title match. Belair is the favorite at -300 and Banks is the underdog at +200. Also, Rhea Ripley is the favorite to beat Asuka at -200, while Raw women’s champ Asuka is at +150.

WrestleMania 37 is slated to take place on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The two-day event will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else. You can see the current betting odds below:

Roman Reigns (c) vs Edge*

Roman Reigns -140 (5/7)

Edge EVEN (1/1)

Note: The expectation is that this will be a triple threat match involving Daniel Bryan, but that match hasn’t officially been announced. If and when that happens, the odds will be updated to include Bryan.

Bobby Lashley (c) vs Drew McIntyre

Bobby Lashley -115 (20/23)

Drew McIntyre -115 (20/23)

Sasha Banks (c) vs Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair -300 (1/3)

Sasha Banks +200 (2/1)

Asuka (c) vs Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley -200 (1/2)

Asuka +150 (3/2)

The New Day (c) vs AJ Styles & Omos

AJ Styles & Omos -160 (5/8)

The New Day +120 (6/5)

Randy Orton vs The Fiend

The Fiend -500 (1/5)

Randy Orton +300 (3/1)

Bad Bunny vs The Miz

Bad Bunny -850 (2/17)

The Miz +450 (9/2)