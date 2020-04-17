wrestling / News
WrestleMania 37 Location in Los Angeles Announces Delay In Opening
April 17, 2020 | Posted by
SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles has announced that they will not be opening in July as previously scheduled due to the ongoing pandemic, and that the Taylor Swift concerts on July 25th and 26th will be postponed.
WrestleMania 37 is scheduled to take place at SoFi Stadium on March 28th, 2021.
— SoFi Stadium (@SoFiStadium) April 17, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Discusses the WWE Releases, If AEW Will Sign Up A Lot of Them, Says AEW Is Paying Some Talent ‘Astronomical’ Sums of Money
- Seth Rollins, David Starr Trade Words After Rollins Says The Industry Needs to Rally Together
- Backstage Rumors on Information Packet Given to Furloughed WWE Employees & Producers, When Furlough Period Could End
- Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Hulk Hogan, Triple H, Edge and More React To Passing of Howard Finkel