WrestleMania 37 Location in Los Angeles Announces Delay In Opening

April 17, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
WrestleMania 37

SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles has announced that they will not be opening in July as previously scheduled due to the ongoing pandemic, and that the Taylor Swift concerts on July 25th and 26th will be postponed.

WrestleMania 37 is scheduled to take place at SoFi Stadium on March 28th, 2021.

WrestleMania 37

