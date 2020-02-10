WrestleMania 37 Location Set to Be Announced Tomorrow

The location for WrestleMania 37 is set to be announced tomorrow, according to a new report. Figure Four Daily reports that the announcement will be made at 9 AM ET. Dave Meltzer said that he can’t officially say where the location will be, but noted, ” it will be where everyone expected either the 2021 or 2022 Mania to be all along.”

It was reported throughout 2019 that Los Angeles would likely be the location for next year’s show, so that would seen to be what Meltzer is implying.