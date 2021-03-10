WrestleMania 37 Posters Feature Roman Reigns, Damian Priest, More

The WrestleMania 37 posters have been released and it features the likes of Roman Reigns, Edge, Damian Priest, and more. You can see the posters below, promoting the ticket on-sale date of next Tuesday.

The posters feature Edge, Reigns, and Priest alongside Sasha Banks, Big E, Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair, and Charlotte Flair.

The show takes place April 10th and 11th from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.