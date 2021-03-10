wrestling / News
WrestleMania 37 Posters Feature Roman Reigns, Damian Priest, More
The WrestleMania 37 posters have been released and it features the likes of Roman Reigns, Edge, Damian Priest, and more. You can see the posters below, promoting the ticket on-sale date of next Tuesday.
The posters feature Edge, Reigns, and Priest alongside Sasha Banks, Big E, Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair, and Charlotte Flair.
The show takes place April 10th and 11th from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
#WrestleMania Tickets will be available NEXT TUESDAY! pic.twitter.com/c4BVWParv8
— WWE (@WWE) March 9, 2021
Pre-register for the EXCLUSIVE #WrestleMania 37 PRE-SALE!
Be first to buy tickets to @WrestleMania 37 at Tampa’s @RJStadium on April 10 & 11! ➡️ https://t.co/vEg3fANwqx pic.twitter.com/TsdUf6hL3F
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 9, 2021
More Trending Stories
- WrestleMania 37 Ticket Presale Registration Open, More Details on Start Times
- Randy Orton Takes Another Shot at Soulja Boy, Rapper Responds
- Kenny Omega Was Reportedly ‘Furious’ At AEW Revolution Explosion Finale
- WWE Reportedly ‘Let Down’ That Christian Cage Joined AEW, Several AEW Talent Knew Cage Was Coming In