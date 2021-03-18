WWE News: WrestleMania 37 Pre-Sale Code Revealed, Io Shirai Goes Face-to-Face With Raquel Gonzalez

– WWE has announced the pre-sale code for WrestleMania 37. The company announced on Twitter that the online code is THEBUMP, with the pre-sale starting tomorrow at 10 AM ET on Ticketmaster:

– On tonight’s NXT, Io Shirai came face to face with Raquel Gonzalez. Following Dakota Kai’s win over Zoey Stark, Shirai came out and walked right past Kai, shoving a contract into Gonzalez’s chest before helping Stark leave: