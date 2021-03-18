wrestling / News
WWE News: WrestleMania 37 Pre-Sale Code Revealed, Io Shirai Goes Face-to-Face With Raquel Gonzalez
– WWE has announced the pre-sale code for WrestleMania 37. The company announced on Twitter that the online code is THEBUMP, with the pre-sale starting tomorrow at 10 AM ET on Ticketmaster:
Here is a special #WrestleMania pre-sale opportunity from your friends at #WWETheBump!
Starting tomorrow at 10 AM ET, log onto https://t.co/Wxe6u5OS5l and use the pre-sale password THEBUMP (all one word) for first crack at @WrestleMania tickets! pic.twitter.com/nqKFKTDVU2
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) March 18, 2021
– On tonight’s NXT, Io Shirai came face to face with Raquel Gonzalez. Following Dakota Kai’s win over Zoey Stark, Shirai came out and walked right past Kai, shoving a contract into Gonzalez’s chest before helping Stark leave:
Onto the next one… #WWENXT @shirai_io @DakotaKai_WWE @RaquelWWE pic.twitter.com/hhwnoKbXJG
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 18, 2021
