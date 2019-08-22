Los Angeles and Las Vegas Rumored as Host Cities for WrestleMania 37

– As previously reported, there was talk earlier this year that Los Angeles was one of the frontrunners to host WrestleMania 37 in 2021, and the event would be held in LA’s new stadium that’s being built for the Rams and Chargers. LA Times columnist Arash Markazi reported today that Inglewood, California Mayor James T. Butts Jr. confirmed that the city is a finalist to host the event that year.

Additionally, WrestleVotes tweeted out another rumor that Las Vegas is in discussions as a possible city for the event. Per the tweet, “Along with Los Angeles being a favorite to host WrestleMania 37, a source tells me Las Vegas is also on the table. The same source states WWE has not made a decision and are considering up to 4 locations as finialists. @ArashMarkazi 1st on the LA tidbit.”

If WrestleMania 37 goes to Inglewood, it would be held at the Los Angeles Stadium that’s currently being build at Inglewood’s Hollywood Park. The stadium is expected to have a seating capacity over 70,000 people.

WrestleMania 36 is already scheduled for Tampa Bay, Florida in 2020. It will be held at the Raymond James Stadium. The last WrestleMania to be held in Los Angeles was WrestleMania 21 at the Staples Center in 2005.

