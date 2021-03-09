WrestleMania 37 Ticket Presale Registration Open, More Details on Start Times

– WWE has begun registration for an upcoming WrestleMania 37 ticket presale. Fans who are interested in registering for an early ticket presale can sign up HERE. As noted, tickets for the event will be going on sale on March 16.

Additionally more details are available on the two-day event at Ticketmaster.com. Both days have a start time of 6:30 pm local time. A seating chart for the event is also available at the Ticketmaster link.

WrestleMania 37 will take place Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida. The event will live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.