wrestling / News
WrestleMania 37 Tickets Nearly Sold Out
If you were planning on attending WrestleMania 37 you should act quickly, as tickets are nearly sold out. As previously reported, tickets for the event went on sale today and Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that tickets are mostly gone on Ticketmaster, with less than 2,000 left.
Currently looking through Ticketmaster, there are seats in various sections all the way up to close to ringside still left but they are sporadic in groups of one, three, and four. Obviously, a big part of that is likely due to social distancing protocols. This is the same for both nights of the show.
Ticket prices for combo and single tickets range from $35 to $2,500 depending on the amount and location of tickets. The show runs on April 10th and 11th in Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida and both nights will almost certainly be sold out by the show’s start.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Reveals Who He Wants To Induct Him In WWE Hall of Fame
- Triple H Reportedly In Quarantine, Note On Who Ran NXT This Week, Additional Talent Who Missed
- Eric Bischoff On Being Disappointed By Christian Cage’s AEW Debut, AEW’s Issues With Managing Fan Expectations
- Kurt Angle On His No Way Out 2006 Match With The Undertaker, Vince McMahon Not Wanting Him To End Undertaker’s WrestleMania Streak