WrestleMania 37 Watch Two Watch Along Video Now Online

April 11, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WrestleMania 37 Watch Along

The watch along video for WrestleMania 37 night two is online with Keith Lee, Mick Foley, Kane, and more scheduled for the stream. You can watch the video below, which kics off right at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT and is described as follows:

“WWE Watch Along invites you to share all the incredible moments from The Showcase of the Immortals with the best second-screen experience in sports-entertainment for WrestleMania – Night 2.”

WrestleMania 37, Jeremy Thomas

