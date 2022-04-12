WrestleMania 38 Leads To Sizable Increase In First-Time Viewers On Peacock

WrestleMania 38 was a big success for the Peacock streaming service. Diesel Labs reports that there was a significant increase in engagement from WrestleMania 37 to this year’s big event. There was an 18.9% increase in engagement. This beats out the 11.5% increase from 2020 to 2021. WWE and Peacock also saw a whopping 71.9% increase in new engagers, in other words, this percentage of audience members did not watch WrestleMania 37 last year.

Additionally, WrestleMania 38 drove up the Peacock network’s audience by 5.3%. That is only bested by the 6.27% increase courtesy of the Winter Olympics (h/t PWInsider).