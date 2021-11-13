WrestleMania 38 To Bring Over $250 Million to Dallas/Fort Worth, Undertaker Comments

WrestleMania 38 is expected to bring over $250 million in economic impact to the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Dallas Sports Commission Executive Director Monica Paul spoke with NBC DFW this week ahead of the ticket on-sale date today and talked about how much money the big event will bring into the city.

“In 2016 the projected economic impact was over $170 million,” Paul said, referencing WrestleMania 32 which took place in Arlington. “With adding that extra night we are going to be well over $250 million in economic impact.”

The Undertaker also spoke with the affiliate, noting, “We have people come in from, I don’t know, 30 or 40 different countries around the world. They’ll fly in for WrestleMania. Could be more this year because we’ve got two nights. There’s going to be money, people spending money, on hotels, restaurants, attractions. It is our Superbowl of what we do.”

The WWE legend also talked about how big of a draw it is for fans, saying, “There’s some people that watch it just for the athleticism. Then there are the other people that watch it just for the storylines and the drama that comes behind that.”

WrestleMania 38 takes place on April 2nd and 3rd from AT&T Stadium in Arlington.