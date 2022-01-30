WrestleMania 38 Sign Catches Fire at WWE Royal Rumble

– Per Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp there appears to have been an issue with the WrestleMania 38 sign due to the use of pyrotechnics at WWE Royal Rumble 2022. It looks like the sign caught fire after the women’s Rumble match.

As a result, a section of fans had to be evacuated from The Dome during the Raw Women’s Championship match between Becky Lynch and Doudrop. The sign was then lowered by staff in order to put the fire out. You can see some photos and images of the sign issue below.

You can tune into 411’s live ongoing Royal Rumble play-by-play coverage HERE.

