Wrestlemania 39 Brought $215 Million in Economic Impact to Los Angeles Area

WWE has announced that this year’s Wrestlemania 39 event brought in $215 million in economic impact to the Los Angeles area. It was also noted the annual event has generated $1.2 billion in economic impact for its host cities since 2016. The announcement reads:

WrestleMania Generates $215 Million for Los Angeles Region

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that WrestleMania generated $215 million in economic impact for the Los Angeles region this past April, according to a study conducted by Applied Analysis. This marks a new company record breaking last year’s $206.5 million in economic impact for the Dallas/Arlington region.

Since 2016, WrestleMania has generated more than $1.2 billion in cumulative economic impact for the cities that have hosted the event.

A capacity crowd of 161,892 fans attended WWE’s pop-culture extravaganza over the course of two nights last April at SoFi Stadium, making it the highest-grossing and most-attended event in WWE history. Key highlights from the study include:

By continuing to broaden the week’s schedule of events, out-of-town visitors stayed an average of 4.1 nights in Los Angeles.

More than half of attendees traveled to Los Angeles from outside of southern California, with 15% of attendees traveling in from international markets.

Visitors had an annual average income of more than $100K.

Next year, WrestleMania will take place Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7 live from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The event will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 18.