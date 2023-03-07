wrestling / News
WrestleMania 39 Betting Odds Released for First Seven Confirmed Matchups
– BetOnline has released the early betting odds for the seven confirmed matchups that are currently announced for next month’s WrestleMania 39. The odds include Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
Currently, Cody Rhodes is the heavy favorite to win the match at -550 odds. Reigns is the betting underdog at +325. Here are the available odds for the event:
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match Winner
Cody Rhodes -550 (2/11)
Roman Reigns +325 (13/4)
WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match Winner
Rhea Ripley -800 (1/8)
Charlotte Flair (c) +425 (17/4)
WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match Winner
Asuka -200 (1/2)
Bianca Belair (c) +150 (3/2)
WWE United States Championship Match Winner
Austin Theory (c) -500 (1/5)
John Cena +300 (3/1)
Singles Match Winner
Logan Paul -200 (1/2)
Seth Rollins +150 (3/2)
Singles Match Winner
Brock Lesnar -1800 (1/18)
Omos +600 (6/1)
Tag Team Match Winner
Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus -1000 (1/10)
Damage CRTL +500 (5/1)
WWE’s WrestleMania 39 will be held over two nights on April 1-2 at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock and WWE Network.
More Trending Stories
- Sammy Guevara on His Relationship with AEW Roster Backstage, Getting Fans Back On His Side
- Dax Harwood On Inner Circle Beating Up Pinnacle After Debut, Why Roman Reigns Didn’t Get Over As a Babyface
- Jake Roberts’ Ex-Wife Reveals Reconciliation With Roberts
- More Backstage Notes From WWE SmackDown, Plans for The Bloodline Angles, Update on Tegan Nox Angle