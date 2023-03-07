– BetOnline has released the early betting odds for the seven confirmed matchups that are currently announced for next month’s WrestleMania 39. The odds include Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Currently, Cody Rhodes is the heavy favorite to win the match at -550 odds. Reigns is the betting underdog at +325. Here are the available odds for the event:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match Winner

Cody Rhodes -550 (2/11)

Roman Reigns +325 (13/4)

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match Winner

Rhea Ripley -800 (1/8)

Charlotte Flair (c) +425 (17/4)

WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match Winner

Asuka -200 (1/2)

Bianca Belair (c) +150 (3/2)

WWE United States Championship Match Winner

Austin Theory (c) -500 (1/5)

John Cena +300 (3/1)

Singles Match Winner

Logan Paul -200 (1/2)

Seth Rollins +150 (3/2)

Singles Match Winner

Brock Lesnar -1800 (1/18)

Omos +600 (6/1)

Tag Team Match Winner

Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus -1000 (1/10)

Damage CRTL +500 (5/1)

WWE’s WrestleMania 39 will be held over two nights on April 1-2 at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock and WWE Network.