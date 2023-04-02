Notes From WrestleMania 39 Night Two: Vince McMahon Backstage Again, Note On Bobby Lashley, More

A report has some pre-PPV notes for WrestleMania 39 night two. Fightful Select reports several details out of tonight’s PPV:

– Vince McMahon is backstage at tonight’s show, just like he was for Night One.

– The match rundown was finalized by last night and Dan Engler is the assigned referee assignment for Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns. Chad Patton is assigned to referee Brock Lesnar vs. Omos, Danilo Andfibio will officiate the women’s Showcase match, Jason Ayers is referee for the Intercontinental Championship three-way, Daphanie LaShaunn is refereeing Bianca Belair vs. Asuka, and Shawn Bennett & Eddie Orengo are refs for Edge vs. Finn Balor.

– WWE brought the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royale trophy and it is planned for an entrance. However, Lashley is not listed on the internal rundown of the show.

– Shotzi’s tank is at the show for her entrance in the WrestleMania Showcase match.

– The main event is described as an “Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match” with colors noting it is for both Raw and Smackdown.

– A major topic of discussion backstage is, unsurprisingly, the report that WWE is finalizing a sale to Endeavor.