WrestleMania 39 Broke Peacock’s Stats For Usage, Most Viewed Event Outside Super Bowl

NBCUniversal has announced that WrestleMania 39 broke records for usage on Peacock over the past weekend, with the event scoring the second-highest viewership ever. The company sent 411 a press release on Monday afternoon noting that the April 1st and 2nd show resulted in the highest weekend usage ever on the platform, and that the PPV generated the most hours watched of any Peacock live event except the Super Bowl.

The announcement noted that live viewing of WrestleMania 39 events (including Hall of Fame ceremony and NXT Stand & Deliver) exclusively on Peacock was up 29% in hours viewed and up 32% in reach compared to live viewing of WrestleMania 38 weekend in 2022.

It was also noted that last night’s episode of Raw was, as reported earlier, the highest in the 18 – 49 demographic in three years. The total viewership was second only to the January 23rd’s Raw 30th Anniversary episode. Raw was up 22% in demo and 8% in total viewers from last year’s Raw After Mania.

As announced at the night two on Sunday, the show had a total attendance at SoFi Stadium of 161,892 over the two nights.