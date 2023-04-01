wrestling / News
Photos of WWE WrestleMania 39 Set From Inside Press Suite
411’s Jeffrey Harris is at WWE WrestleMania 39 and snapped a few photos of the set from the press suite.
Check out the images below.
This stadium is beyond belief! Like something out of a sci-fi movie or comic book! @SoFiStadium #SofiStafium #WWE #Wrestlemania #WrestleMania39 pic.twitter.com/NkpHwtyDhr
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) April 1, 2023
A look from inside the press suite @SoFiStadium for WrestleMania 39! This stadium looks incredible! #WWE #Wrestlemania #WrestleMania39 pic.twitter.com/85QW1zzDtO
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) April 1, 2023
411’s @Wheeljack83 is live on the scene @SoFiStadium for WrestleMania 39! Stay tuned for live updates! #WWE #Wrestlemania #WrestleMania39 #RomanReigns #CodyRhodes pic.twitter.com/GIup3K2hrz
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) April 1, 2023
