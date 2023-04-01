wrestling / News

Photos of WWE WrestleMania 39 Set From Inside Press Suite

April 1, 2023 | Posted by Ashish
WrestleMania 39 Set Image Credit: Jeffrey Harris/411mania

411’s Jeffrey Harris is at WWE WrestleMania 39 and snapped a few photos of the set from the press suite.

Check out the images below.

