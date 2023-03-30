Wrestlemania 39 Set Photo Shows Original Hell in a Cell Structure

The feud between Edge and Finn Balor is set to come to an end at Wrestlemania 39, as the two will face each other inside Hell in a Cell. New set photos for the show have arrived online to reveal that the classic Hell in a Cell structure appears to be back. This replaces the red one that was used from 2018 until last year. As previously reported, Edge vs. Balor will be on night two of the show this year.

The silver Hell in a cell structure is up! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/oH6GVs9Syc — 👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 (@AdamGoldberg28) March 29, 2023