WrestleMania 40: Behind the Curtain Documentary Livestream Online
July 3, 2024 | Posted by
The livestream for WWE’s WrestleMania 40: Behind the Curtain documentary is now online. The long-delayed documentary going behind the scenes of this year’s big April PPV is now streaming on the WWE YouTube channel, and you can see the stream below.
The documentary is described as follows:
WWE Documentaries brings you behind the scenes of the chaotic build to WrestleMania XL, featuring The Rock, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Seth “Freakin” Rollins and Triple H.