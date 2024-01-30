WrestleMania 40 Betting Lines Open for Expected Key Matchups

– BetOnline has opened betting lines on the prospective WrestleMania 40 card. While WWE has not announced any matchups yet, bets are now being taken on what are expected to be the signature title matchups, including Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns in a rematch for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Currently, BetOnline views Cody Rhodes as a heavy betting favorite to win the match and finally “finish the story” in april. Cody is the betting favorite at -550 odds. Meanwhile, champion Reigns, who has been Universal Champion since August 2020, is the betting underdog at +325. You can see the current betting lines below:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match Winner

Cody Rhodes -550 (2/11)

Roman Reigns (c) +325 (13/4)

WWE Women’s Championship Match Winner

Bayley -500 (1/5)

Iyo Sky (c) +300 (3/1)

WWE Women’s World Championship Match Winner

Rhea Ripley (c) -300 (1/3)

Becky Lynch +200 (2/1)

All Wrestlemania match lines are subject to change. WWE has not yet made these matchups official, and last night on Raw, WWE teased Cody Rhodes possibly facing Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title instead. So that angle might get pushed for a couple of weeks before Reigns vs. Rhodes II is finally confirmed.

WrestleMania 40 (aka WrestleMania XL) will be held on Sat, Apr 6, 2024 – Sun, Apr 7, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The show will be broadcast live on Peacock.