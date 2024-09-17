wrestling / News
WrestleMania 40 Documentary Set To Air On The CW Next Weekend
September 16, 2024 | Posted by
The CW is set to air the WrestleMania 40 next weekend a few days before NXT’s debut on the network. As PWInsider notes, the WrestleMania XL: Behind the Curtain doc will air on The CW on Saturday, September 28th, at 8 PM ET. That is just three days before NXT makes its debut on October 1st. The one-hour special is scheduled for a two-hour block.
The documentary originally aired in its entirety back in July on YouTube and is described as follows:
“WWE Documentaries brings you behind the scenes of the chaotic build to WrestleMania XL, featuring The Rock, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Seth “Freakin” Rollins and Triple H.”