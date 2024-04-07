WrestleMania 40 Documentary Set To Air This Week

WWE will release a documentary on WrestleMania 40 later this week. WWE announced on Saturday night that the documentary, which goes behind the scenes at this weekend’s show, will release Wednesday on YouTube. No specific time was listed.

The announcement reads:

“Join @TripleH, @TheRock, @WWERomanReigns, @CodyRhodes, @WWERollins and more as they peel back the curtain to take you behind the scenes of the wildest Road to WrestleMania in recent history as #WrestleMania XL: Behind the Curtain airs exclusively on @YouTube, this Wednesday.”