wrestling / News
WrestleMania 40 Documentary Set To Air This Week
WWE will release a documentary on WrestleMania 40 later this week. WWE announced on Saturday night that the documentary, which goes behind the scenes at this weekend’s show, will release Wednesday on YouTube. No specific time was listed.
The announcement reads:
“Join @TripleH, @TheRock, @WWERomanReigns, @CodyRhodes, @WWERollins and more as they peel back the curtain to take you behind the scenes of the wildest Road to WrestleMania in recent history as #WrestleMania XL: Behind the Curtain airs exclusively on @YouTube, this Wednesday.”
Join @TripleH, @TheRock, @WWERomanReigns, @CodyRhodes, @WWERollins and more as they peel back the curtain to take you behind the scenes of the wildest Road to WrestleMania in recent history as #WrestleMania XL: Behind the Curtain airs exclusively on @YouTube, this Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/tXbRf2pxJ4
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Rhea Ripley On If The Four Horsewomen Era Is Over, Being Given Creative Freedom, More
- The Rock and Roman Reigns Win Main Event of WWE Wrestlemania Night One, Stipulation Set For Tomorrow Night
- Triple H Says He Anticipated Fan Backlash To The Rock Originally Getting Wrestlemania 40 Main Event
- Update on More Names in Attendance at WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Induction Ceremony