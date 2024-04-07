wrestling / News
Major Sports Star At WWE WrestleMania 40 Night Two (POSSIBLE SPOILER)
April 7, 2024 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Jake Paul is at WWE WrestleMania 40 Night Two in Philadelphia tonight. Paul’s brother, Logan, will be defending the WWE United States Title against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton tonight.
Jake will be boxing Mike Tyson on July 20th. The fight will air live on Netflix.
More Trending Stories
- The Rock Details The Original Plan for Him vs. Roman Reigns, Listening to Fans & Pivoting, Teases Surprises for WrestleMania 40 Night Two
- Triple H On What Impressed Him Most About The Rock’s Return at WrestleMania 40 Night One
- Roman Reigns On His Leukemia Status, Attracting The Rock Back to WWE, Sharing A Ring With Him At WrestleMania 40 Night One
- Triple H Says He Anticipated Fan Backlash To The Rock Originally Getting Wrestlemania 40 Main Event