wrestling / News

Major Sports Star At WWE WrestleMania 40 Night Two (POSSIBLE SPOILER)

April 7, 2024 | Posted by Ashish
WWE WrestleMania 40 Logo Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that Jake Paul is at WWE WrestleMania 40 Night Two in Philadelphia tonight. Paul’s brother, Logan, will be defending the WWE United States Title against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton tonight.

Jake will be boxing Mike Tyson on July 20th. The fight will air live on Netflix.

Wrestlemania 40

