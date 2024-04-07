wrestling / News
More WrestleMania 40 Notes: More Celebrities Backstage, Next Saudi Arabia Event, WrestleMania 41 Location Update
April 7, 2024 | Posted by
PWInsider reports the following backstage notes from tonight’s WWE WrestleMania 40 Night Two:
* Comedian Gabriel Iglesias, actress & talk show host Drew Barrymore, Bull “Dempsey” James, Noelle Foley and Monster Factory owner and head trainer Danny Cage are all at WrestleMania 40 this weekend.
* WWE is expected to announce tonight that the King and Queen of the Ring event will take place in Saudi Arabia in May.
* WWE may not announce the WrestleMania 41 location tonight. Las Vegas and Minneapolis remain the frontrunners for the event.
