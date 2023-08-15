wrestling / News

WrestleMania 40 Pre-Sale Code Revealed

August 15, 2023
WWE has released the following announcement regarding WrestleMania 40 Pre-Sale offers (via PWInsider):

EXCLUSIVE WRESTLEMANIA 40 PRE-SALE!
PASSCODE: UNIVERSE
WRESTLEMANIA RETURNS TO PHILADELPHIA FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 25 YEARS!
See your favorite WWE Superstars LIVE on the Grandest Stage of Them All including:

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns
The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes
WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins
WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley
The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar
The EST of WWE Bianca Belair
The Man Becky Lynch
AND MANY MORE!

