WrestleMania 40 Pre-Sale Code Revealed

WWE has released the following announcement regarding WrestleMania 40 Pre-Sale offers (via PWInsider):

EXCLUSIVE WRESTLEMANIA 40 PRE-SALE!

PASSCODE: UNIVERSE

WRESTLEMANIA RETURNS TO PHILADELPHIA FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 25 YEARS!

See your favorite WWE Superstars LIVE on the Grandest Stage of Them All including:

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins

WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley

The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar

The EST of WWE Bianca Belair

The Man Becky Lynch

AND MANY MORE!