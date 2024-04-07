wrestling / News
WrestleMania 40 Reported Match Order & Producers for Night 2 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
– Fightful Select is reporting the following match and segment order for tonight’s WrestleMania 40: Night 2:
* The show will reportedly start with another Triple H promo.
* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre with CM Punk on Commentary. Chris Park (aka Abyss) and Jamie Noble are listed as producers, and the referee will be Rod Zapata.
* Street Fight: The Pride (Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits) vs. The Final Testament. The producers for the match are Petey Williams and Jason Jordan.
* LA Knight vs. AJ Styles. Adam Pearce is producing the match, and the referee is Dan Egnler.
* After that, WWE will present the Hall of Fame Class of 2024 inductees.
* US Title Triple Threat Match: Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton. The producers on the matchup are Shane Helms and Shawn Daivari. Ryan Tran is refereeing the bout.
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley. The Match is being produced by Tyson Kidd and Molly Holly. The referee is Danilo Anfibio.
* After that, there will be an attendance announcement for Night 2.
* WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes. The match is being produced by Michael Hayes and Robert Roode. The scheduled referee is Charles Robinson.
WrestleMania 40: Night 2 will start at 7:00 pm EST. The show is being held at the Lincoln Financial Field. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.
